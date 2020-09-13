Matt was not hurt, no matter what you hear – Chris Jericho on Matt Hardy’s scary fall through the tables with his head hitting the cement floor at AEW All Out.

Speaking on his Saturday Night Special on Facebook, Chris Jericho discussed Matt Hardy hitting the back of his head on the concrete floor. The Broken Rules match against Sammy Guevara at AEW All Out saw Hardy fall through the tables at AEW All Out and hit his head on the cement floor.

Here’s the video of Matt Hardy hitting his head on the concrete at #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/e8IqFsHj7k — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 6, 2020

AEW came under a lot of criticism for allowing the match to continue. Even Hardy’s wife publicly voiced her frustration at the condition her husband appeared to be in. She went so far as to suggest that he was “1000% concussed.”

However, Tony Khan later confirmed that there was no concussion after all and Le Champion shares the same view as the AEW President.

Chris Jericho on Matt Hardy’s fall at AEW All Out

“[I was] scared at first, waiting to see if [Matt was] okay, if they were okay. Obviously, a stunt gone wrong,” said Jericho. “I just feel whenever you’re falling from that high, we should have some more tables out there and some pads on the floor but guys are brave, and thankfully, Matt was not hurt, no matter what you hear.

“He did not have a concussion, He was hurt. He banged his head. But, you know, the match ended very quickly after that and, you know, no one really knows what was going on in that. Thankfully, Matt wasn’t hurt and he was on the show this week and I’m sure he’ll be on the show next week, and for many weeks to come. So I’m glad we did not have anything bad happen there.”

Matt Hardy was sent to the hospital immediately after the match. He appeared on AEW Dynamite to reveal that he had no serious injuries but needed time to recuperate. Hardy will however, continue to appear on AEW TV. He in the corner of Private Party as they take on Jake Hager and Chris Jericho in tag team action this Wednesday.

