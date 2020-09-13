The Los Angeles Chargers are one of many teams that have new uniforms for the 2020 season and, well, the ones they wore for Sunday’s season opener against the Bengals were… something.

The Chargers are wearing white jerseys with powder blue numbers, which looks pretty good.

But then they paired those with some very bright yellow pants and, well, yeah, they had fans feeling all sorts of emotions.

There are some people on Twitter who love the yellow pants. There are lots of fans that don’t like them. But hey, at least people are talking about the Chargers for once.

Here’s what they look like:

Now here are the reactions:

And here are some people who loved them: