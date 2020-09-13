USA Today



It did not take very long for the NFL to have its first ejection of the 2020 season. During the first half of the Lions’ home game against the Bears, Detroit linebacker Jamie Collins was ejected after making contact with an official.

We’ll see how much Collins’ ejection hurts the Lions defense, which is so far involved in a low-scoring slugfest with the Bears.

The 52nd overall pick in the 2013 draft, Collins won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2014 before earning Pro Bowl honors in 2015. He spent the 2017 and ’18 seasons in Cleveland before re-joining the Patriots for the 2019 season. He signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Lions this offseason.