LIL Vs MET Dream11 Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Lille look to extend their unbeaten spin to three matches when go clashing heads with Metz today.

Defeating Reims 1-0 in their foregone encounter of Ligue 1 2020-21, Lille not only accrued their first three points of the season but also managed to keep their unbeaten record intact. And it looks set to be furthered today when they go at loggerheads with a Metz side which was defeated 1-0 by AS Monaco in its season opening encounter.

The result now sees Metz who finished 15th last season with three defeats in their last six encounters. And in this quagmire, Lille is the last team Metz would have wanted to come across, a side they have registered a measly two wins in 19 encounters against.

Also, with Lille holding an impeccable record at home with seven wins in their last 9 outings, this looks a foregone conclusion even before the ball is kicked. Lille will come hot out of the blocks as they look to register their second win on the bounce and emulate their 4th placed finish from the bygone edition.

Probable Winner

With Metz have massive qualms when scoring and Lille having let in the sole goal in two encounters, this should be a throbbing headache for the visiting side. They’ll be doused with ease to go onto register a second defeat in a row today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Lille will have to do without Reinildo who is suspended for the day’s outing.

Both Manuel and Kevin will fail to make the cut pertaining to their prevailing injuries.

Lille

Maignan, Celik, Fonte, Botman, Bradaric, Ikone, Andre, Sanches, Bamba, Yilmaz, David

Metz

Oukidja, Centonze, Bronn, Boye, Udol, Maiga, Angban, Pajot, Boulaya, Niane, Nguette

Match Details

Ligue 1 2020-21

Match: Lille Vs Metz

Date And Time: 13th September, Sunday- 4:30pm IST

Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve d’Ascq

Telecast: Eurosport

Top Scorer

Lille

Metz

Bygone Encounter

Reims Vs Lille: 0-1

Metz Vs AS Monaco: 0-1

LIL Vs MET Dream11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

The only way Metz can salvage even a draw from the contest is by thrusting every bit of will, valour and resolve they have into defence. And as long as Alexandre Oukidja is the custodian of the side’s goal, the team will be quietly confident of making life profusely tough for Lille.

Defenders

Lille kept nine cleansheets at home last season and the club has been quick to show why they were so formidable last season. The club kept a cleansheet last time, one which saw them render Reims redundant and obsolete in the competition.

It sees us indulge in the sides entire backline for today’s forthcoming outing with Lille set to emerge with a second cleansheet on the spin. We have all of Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Domagoj Bradaric and Mehmet Zeki Celik be imbued in our side for the impending showdown.

Midfielders

Benjamin Andre has not yet registered a goal or assist but he’s done everything to deserve one. In just 54 minutes on the pitch the last time around, he lit the tie up with his enterprising nature.

Metz on the other hand see us opt for the two picks with both of them coming in the form of defensively minded players. In the duo of the tenacious and gritty Habib Maiga and Farid Boulaya, the side has two vigour filled robust names who can help disrupt Lille’s attacking plays.

Strikers

Scorer of both the goals Lille have come up with till now, striker Jonathan Bamba was going to be a must have pick for us today. The player has spearheaded the side’s attack, a name who is capable of raking up his third in three outings today.

Burak Yilmaz assisted his goal against Reims to see him make a foray into our setup as well. Elsewhere, the solitary pick of the electric Opa Nguette from Metz will complete our Dream 11 side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His two goals make it only rightful to opt for Bamba as the day’s captain while Botman is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Oukidja, Botman, Fonte, Celik, Bradaric, Andre, Maiga, Boulaya, Opa, Burak, Bamba

SportsRush Small-League Dream XI Team for the Game

