Austin Rivers instantly regrets, accidentally chucking the ball at LeBron James’s head. Lakers star was about to end him, but then kept his cool.

Game 5 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals took place last night, between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets. The Lakers eliminated the Rockets from the Playoffs in a blowout win, 119-97.

Though this game was a blowout through and through, it wasn’t without its moments of hilarity.

Everything from Russell Westbrook jawing back and forth with Rajon Rondo’s brother to perhaps, the highlight of the game: The hilarious interaction between LeBron James and Austin Rivers

Austin Rivers tosses the ball off of LeBron James’s head

LeBron James was decimating the Houston defense tonight, just getting to wherever he wanted, whenever he wanted.

With just over 7 minutes left in the 4th, and the score 105-82 in favour of the Lakers, Austin Rivers decides it is in his team’s best interest to throw the ball at LeBron James’s head, as they are getting blown out.

LeBron almost went at Austin Rivers 😅 pic.twitter.com/gdSQHhTIa2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2020

Rivers immediately regrets this, as he sees LeBron turn around almost instantly, letting James know that it was an accident and that he didn’t mean to bounce off of his head.

What makes this even more hilarious than it already is that the 4x MVP seemed almost disappointed that he couldn’t start a little tussle with the Rockets. He is clearly seen shaking his head after realizing it was an accident.

austin rivers don’t want no smoke from lebron 😂 pic.twitter.com/RpyljE21GZ — prιɴceѕѕ ✵ ѕαrcαѕм (@asapphicarc) September 13, 2020

LeBron James’s performance in Game 5

The 35 year old was nothing short of spectacular tonight, as he flirted with yet another triple double. He scored 29 points on 50% shooting from the field, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out 7 assists in just 31 minutes of action.

The Lakers have no completed 2 gentleman’s sweeps in the first 2 rounds of the Playoffs. They now await their WCF opponent as the Los Angeles Clippers lead their series against the Denver Nuggets, 3-2.