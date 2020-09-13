KE vs MAK Qualifier-1 Dream11 Prediction: Kabul Eagles vs Mis Ainak Knights – 14 September 2020 (Kabul)

Kabul Eagles will take on Mis Ainak Knights in the Qualifier-1 game of Shpageeza T20 League 2020 which will be played at the Kabul International Stadium in Kabul. The premier T20 league of Afghanistan back and some of the big stars of the Afghanistan cricket will be in action.

Both of them played brilliant cricket in the league stages of the tournament and finish in the top-2 spots. This will allow two opportunities for both teams to reach the finals as the losing team will not bow out of the tournament and will play the eliminator game. Eagles and Knights some really good players in their ranks and this can certainly be a good game to watch out.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to stay neutral with help for both batsmen and bowlers. 170 can be a par-score here.

Match Details :

Time:- 10.00 AM IST, Live on Afghanistan Cricket Youtube Channel

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kabul Eagles – Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Ali Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Samiullah Shenwari, Rahim Mangal, Rahmanullah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ziaur Rehman Akbar, Nangeyalia Khaorte, Zia-ur-Rehman Sharifi, Nijat Masood.

Mis Ainak Knights – Mohammad Shahzad, Bahar Ali, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ghamai Zadran, Sadiqullah Pacha, Shahidullah Kamal, Ibrahim Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Abdullah Mazari, Noor Ahmad.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Abdullah Mazari, and Bahar Ali.

KE vs MAK Dream11 Wicket-Keepers

R Gurbaz (Price 9.5) and M Shahzad (Price 10.5) will be our wicket-keepers. Both of them are exceptional T20 players and gave proved their quality already in the tournament. They have played with a brilliant S/R as well. Shahzad has already scored a century whereas Gurbaz played an inning of 99 runs. They have to be in our team.

KE vs MAK Dream11 Batsmen

H Shahidi (Price 9.5) and B Ali (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Knights. Shahidi is a technically sound player and has scored 484 runs in 23 games. He has scored three half-centuries in the five games he has played and is in a wonderful form whereas Ali has scored 153 runs in just three innings so far and has been batting really well. Both of them will be picked for sure.

S Atal (Price 8.5) will be our all-batsman from the Eagles. Atal is a decent middle-order batsman and he can play some valuable innings for the side. He is majorly picked to manage credits in this game.

KE vs MAK Dream11 All-Rounders

A Omarzai (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Eagles. He has scored 100 runs in the tournament so far and bowled a brilliant spell of three wickets in the last game as well. Omarzai has played really well in the tournament and will be picked.

S Kamal (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Knights. Kamal is an experienced all-rounder and he scored a brilliant half-century in the first game of the tournament. He has not been in a really good for but is capable of picking wickets.

KE vs MAK Dream11 Bowlers

D Zadran (Price 9) and A Mazari (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Knights. Mazari is in a wonderful form and has picked 8 wickets in just four innings so far, he just cannot be dropped whereas Dawlat picked a fifer in the last game and proved his class with the ball. Both of them are playing really well and should be picked for this game.

N Kharote (Price 9) and Z Rahman Akbar (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Eagles and will complete our team. Kharote has picked nine wickets in the tournament so far and has bowled really well for his side whereas Akbar has also bowled some really good bowling spells in the tournament. Both of them should be picked.

Match Prediction: Mis Ainak Knights will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Mohammad Shahzad and Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Hashmatullah Shahidi and Abdullah Mazari

SportsRush Small-League Dream 11 Team for the Game

