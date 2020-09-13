Jofra Archer: The English fast bowler has unequivocally had the upper hand over the Australian opening batsman on this tour.

During the second ODI of the ongoing Australia’s tour of England in Manchester, England fast bowler Jofra Archer continued to have the upper hand over Australia opening batsman David Warner.

Warner, who was dismissed by veteran England seamer Stuart Broad in each of the 10 innings during last year’s Ashes in England, seems to be on a similar streak against Archer. In the four innings that Warner has played on this tour, he has been dismissed by Archer on each occasion.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the fourth over when Warner’s attempt of poking at an express delivery from Archer saw him edging the ball to England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler. Warner, who had opened the batting with captain Aaron Finch, departed after scoring a disappointing 6 (11).

Barring a half-century in the first T20I, Warner has registered scores of 6, 0 and 6 in his remaining three innings on this tour.

After England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to bat, the hosts managed to score 231/9 in their allotted quota of 50 overs. It was a 76-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Tom Curran (37) and Adil Rashid (35*) which aided England to score a respectable total.

With bowling figures of 10-0-36-3, Australia spinner Adam Zampa was the pick of their bowlers today. Other than Zampa, Mitchell Starc (10-1-38-2) excelled with the ball in hand.

Jofra Archer dismisses David Warner

YES JOF! That's the start we needed 🚀

How Twitterati reacted:

Archer to Warner in all international cricket update: 76 balls, 57 runs, 7 wickets

David Warner’s last four dismissals: ☝️ c Buttler b Archer

☝️ b Archer

☝️ c Buttler b Archer

David Warner's last four dismissals: ☝️ c Buttler b Archer
☝️ b Archer
☝️ c Buttler b Archer
☝️ b Archer

Archer strikes 💥 He has dismissed Warner each of the four times the Aussie opener has batted on this tour 👀

