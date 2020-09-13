Skip Bayless weighed in on Cam Newton’s first half of football with the Patriots and he was thoroughly impressed.

Today marks the first NFL Sunday of the 2020 season. Another first: the Patriots play their first game without Tom Brady on the roster in 20 years.

His replacement, former league MVP Cam Newton, has stepped up according to Skip Bayless. However, Bayless was also quick to criticize Edelman and the receivers in a series of tweets.

Can Newton Replace Brady?

The Patriots are leading the Dolphins 14-3 at the end of the 3rd quarter. Newton has had a great game so far, just like Bayless said.

He’s 15/18 passing for 155 yards and has rushed 45 yards for 2 TDs. 2 rushing TDs definitely shows a different style from his predecessor but Newton has so far done a good job filling Brady’s shoes.

Their division rival Dolphins are not the strongest team, however, so only time will tell if the Patriots can continue their dominance of the league.

