Skip Bayless weighed in on Cam Newton’s first half of football with the Patriots and he was thoroughly impressed.

Today marks the first NFL Sunday of the 2020 season. Another first: the Patriots play their first game without Tom Brady on the roster in 20 years.

His replacement, former league MVP Cam Newton, has stepped up according to Skip Bayless. However, Bayless was also quick to criticize Edelman and the receivers in a series of tweets.

Skip’s Tweets

Cam gets a taste of what Brady had to deal with last year. Perfect pass to Edelman, can’t hold on. Edelman led the league in drops. Cam looks quick and powerful. But he’d better have more help than Brady did. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 13, 2020

Cam is just DOMINATING, running and throwing. Now we see if he can take the pounding he obviously will be required to endure if this team is going to win the AFC E. He IS the offense. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 13, 2020

Remember, this very possibly is the easiest game on the Patriots’ schedule. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 13, 2020

Very few humans would be able to handle the pressure of replacing the GOAT in NE. Cam Newton is not only handling it, he appears to be EMBRACING it. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 13, 2020

Can Newton Replace Brady?

The Patriots are leading the Dolphins 14-3 at the end of the 3rd quarter. Newton has had a great game so far, just like Bayless said.

He’s 15/18 passing for 155 yards and has rushed 45 yards for 2 TDs. 2 rushing TDs definitely shows a different style from his predecessor but Newton has so far done a good job filling Brady’s shoes.

Their division rival Dolphins are not the strongest team, however, so only time will tell if the Patriots can continue their dominance of the league.