Who’s Playing

Pittsburgh @ New York

Last Season Records: New York 4-12; Pittsburgh 8-8

What to Know

The New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 7:10 p.m. ET on Monday at MetLife Stadium. Returning after a rocky 4-12 season, New York is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Pittsburgh (8-8), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

Two last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Giants ranked third worst with respect to touchdowns allowed last year, where the team gave up 49. To make matters even worse for New York, Pittsburgh was the best in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only seven.

The New York sideline is surely aware that they’re the underdogs in this one. We’ll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:10 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:10 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Steelers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.