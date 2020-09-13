Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans aren’t having to deal with too much noise inside the Superdome in Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Us fans watching on TV, however, are having the opposite experience as the fake crowd noise has been mostly over the top during the first half and has made watching this game a rather dreadful experience.

These fake fans are going absolutely crazy over every little thing that happens – even a touchback on a kickoff sent “them” into hysterics.

The other games I’ve watched today have had fake crowd noise, too, which weren’t all that bad.

But this Bucs-Saints game is absolutely awful. There has to be a way for Fox to turn this thing down a bit.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the broadcast networks could use specific sounds provided from NFL Films, who went back over the past four seasons to collect sounds that are familiar with team. The networks will also be piping in some fake crowd noise.

I know this is Week 1 and everyone is still working the kinks out of a unique situation, but yikes – this crowd noise is awful.