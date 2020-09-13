Although access to the NBA bubble has been heavily restricted to increase the safety of all involved, there are still family members inside the NBA’s bubble arenas for playoff games – and on Saturday in Game 5 of the Rockets-Lakers series, one of them was ejected from the arena.

In the fourth quarter with the Lakers leading by a big margin, a fan was forced to leave after an interaction with Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, who turned to the side of the court and repeatedly asked who was talking to him. According to reports, the fan was William Rondo, the brother of Lakers guard Rajon Rondo. Westbrook and Rondo later exchanged trash talk on the court.

The Lakers will move on to face the winner of the Clippers-Nuggets series in the Western Conference Finals.