ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: England vs Australia 2nd ODI – 13 September 2020 (Manchester)

Hosts England will take on Australia in the 2nd ODI match of the 3 matches ODI series. This promises to be the best cricket series after the Covid-19 break where two heavyweights of white-ball cricket will be up against each other.

England lost the first game of the series and now it’s a Do or Die game for them. The batting couldn’t bat according to their potential in the last game and would definitely like to get on the song here in this game. The likes of Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood are looking in a really good form with the bowl whereas Sam Billings and Jonny Bairstow have proved their form with the bat. The hosts would certainly like to bounce in this game.

Australia made a brilliant comeback in the last game after their top-order collapsed early in the last game. The batting of Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell would have done wonders to their confidence whereas the bowling line-up is also doing their job convincingly. It’s a golden opportunity for the Aussies to seal the series here. Steve Smith should return to his game if he can pass his concussion test.

This would be a really close game on paper but the English players would be much more eager to level the series.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Details

The average 1st innings ODI score at the Old Trafford is 227 runs.

Total Games Played: 52; Batting 1st Won: 25; Batting 2nd Won: 27

Clouds are expected to be surrounding the stadium throughout the game.

Probable Playing 11

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

England vs Australia 2nd ODI Match Details

Three Match ODI Series

Match: England vs Australia Second ODI Match

Date And Time: 13 September, Sunday- 5:30 pm IST

Venue: The Old Trafford, Manchester

Where to Watch: Sony Six/HD

Top 4 Batting Order

England

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, and Eoin Morgan

Australia

Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne

Death Overs Specialist

England

Jofra Archer and Mark Wood

Australia

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Wicket-Keepers

Jonny Bairstow will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Bairstow has been in a really good form and he proved that in the last game by scoring a brilliant knock of 84 runs. He has scored 3095 ODI runs at an outstanding average of 46.89. Jonny will open the innings for his side and will be picked.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Batsmen

Joe Root and Eoin Morgan will be our batsmen from England. Root and Morgan failed in the last game but their numbers in ODI cricket are really good. Joe’s batting average is 50.62 in the ODI format which speaks a lot about his career whereas Morgan’s ODI numbers are also brilliant as he has scored 7533 ODI runs at an average of 39.44. Both Root and Morgan are ODI veterans and will be ideal picks.

Aaron Finch and Steve Smith will be our batsmen from Australia. Finch was the best batsman of the Australian side in the T20 series and his ODI numbers are brilliant as well. He has scored 4898 ODI runs at an average of 40.82 whereas Smith is also a reliable ODI player and has scored at an average of 42.27 in this format, he will be a genuine threat at the number 3 position. Finchy failed in the last game but he was looking comfortable whereas Smith should be back in this game after leaving out the first game due to concussion.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 All-Rounders

Mitchell Marsh will be our all-rounder from Australia. Marsh has really looked impressive in the couple of games he has played on this tour. He played a brilliant inning of 73 runs under pressure in the last game and also picked a wicket in his bowling. His ODI numbers are great as well as he has scored with an average of 35.82 with the bat and has picked 48 wickets as well in his bowling.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Bowlers

From England, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood will make it into our team. Archer has been bowling some lethal spells for his side and he would definitely want to continue his good form whereas Rashid and Wood are also in a really good form as they picked two and three wickets respectively in the last game. Rashid has picked 153 ODI wickets in 98 innings whereas Wood has picked 64 ODI wickets in 51 innings.

From Australia, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa would make their way into our team. Hazlewood is one of the most underrated ODI bowlers as he has picked 81 wickets in just 48 ODI games, he was on fire in the last game as well whereas Zampa is also a brilliant bowler in the middle-overs and he proved it in the last game by picking four wickets in his bowling. He has picked 79 ODI wickets in 56 games so far. Both of them are really good ODI bowlers and will be picked.

Captain and Vice-Captain

The duo of Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh will be our captain and vice-captain in this game respectively.

SportsRush Featured Small-League Dream11 Team

