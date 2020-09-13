Dota 2 Pro News: Schedule, Prize Pool, Format & details about BTS Pro Series 3. The annual Beyond the Summit Pro Series has returned to competitive Dota 2. Read more to find out the details, schedules, prize pool and all the latest updated on BTS Pro Series 3.

The Beyond the Summit Series is back to Dota 2. Every year top tier teams from each region battle it out to climb Beyond the Summit. This year, in the Asian division, 10 teams have been invited to take part in the tournament. In recent year, Beyond the Summit has become one of the more popular tournaments in pro Dota 2. This year, the 10 teams in the Asia Division will compete for a $50,000 Prize Pool.

Check out the teaser trailer for this year’s tournament which was tweeted by Beyond the Summit.

BOT TI is BACK… with upgrades 👀 BOT TI3 will be coming at you with ALL LIVE MATCHES, September 23 – 27 🤖 📋 More info: https://t.co/43MXM3J2GI pic.twitter.com/oGyTUtFR9A — Beyond the Summit (@BeyondTheSummit) September 1, 2020

BTS Pro Series 3 Teams Asia Division

There are a total of 10 teams which are currently competing in the Asia Division of BTS Pro Series 3. Here is a list of all the 10 teams.

Boom Esports TNC Predator Fnatic Neon Esports New Esports 496 Gaming Execration 032 Motive.Trust Gaming Among us

BTS Pro Series 3 Schedule & Format

All the 10 teams which have been invited are placed in a table. They will play each other in a single round-robin, with every series being Best-of-2. After this, the top 4 teams will advance to the upper bracket for playoffs. 5th & 6th placed teams will compete in the lower bracket playoffs. The teams which end up in the last 2 spots will be eliminated.

The play offs will happen between September 24 & 27. In this, all games will be Best-of-3, with the exception of the Grand Finals, which will be a Best-of-5.