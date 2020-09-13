Dota 2 BTS Pro Series 3:The Europe Division of Beyond the Summit Pro Series 3 is already underway. Read more to discover the teams playing, the prize pool, the format & schedule for BTS Pro Series 3 Europe Division.

Beyond the Summit is an online professional Dota 2 tournament. This is the 3rd year of the event, hence, Beyond the Summit Pro Series 3. In the Europe division of the tournament, a total of 9 teams will participate in the tournament between 12th-30th September. Teams like Khan, Ninjas in Pyjamas and Unique which competed in the recently concluded Omega league will get a shot to claim the $21,000 cash prize.

Teams in Europe Division of BTS Pro Series 3

Organizers Beyond the Summit have invited 9 of the best Dota 2 teams in Europe to compete in the league stage. Here is a list of the 9 teams which will face off in the Europe Division.

Team Khan Ninjas in Pyjamas 5men Viking.gg B8 Team Unique Team Empire HellRaisers mudgolems

Among these teams, only mudgoelms didn’t play in the Omega League. Since most of them have already tasted each other’s gameplay, this league is expected to have some intense calculated Dota 2.

Schedule & Format of BTS Pro Series 3

The 9 teams, placed in a single table will face off in a single round-robin. All the matches will be Bo2. Similar to the Asian Division, 4 teams advance to the upper bracket while the next 4 are in the lower bracket. The last team is eliminated.

The group stage will happen between September 12- 22nd. The playoff will happen between 22nd-30th September. The playoff is a double elimination with all games being a Bo3 except the Grand Finals. The Grand Finals will be a Bo5.

Prize Pool of BTS Pro Series 3

The teams will compete for $50,000 in cash prize. This is how the amount will be distributed.

1st place- $21,000

2nd place- $11,000

3rd place- $6,500

4th place- $4,500

The rest of the prize amounts are yet to be announced.