Skip Bayless calls LeBron’s journey to a championship a “cakewalk” as he predicts Nuggets will beat the Clippers in Game 7.

In shocking fashion, while trailing by 18 points in the game, The Denver Nuggets pulled away with the win in Game 6, 111-98. Nikola Jokic was nothing short of spectacular, as he flirted with a triple double, notching 34 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists.

The Clips just went ice cold in the 3rd quarter, allowing the Nuggets to go on a 15-0 run to bring the game back well within reach.

Reporter – “Kawhi, did you choke today?” Kawhi Leonard – “We just went cold. Went cold in that 3rd quarter. That’s it. Kept getting to the paint, passing the ball. Got a little stagnant. Just couldn’t make shots.”#Clippers pic.twitter.com/AU8djl4UUZ — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 13, 2020

This prompted Skip Bayless to take to Twitter to bash the Clippers on their lacklustre performance.

Skip Bayless loses all faith in the Los Angeles Clippers

Skip Bayless has been on the Kawhi Leonard bandwagon for a long time now, constantly praising him and simultaneously, taking shots at LeBron James.

So it was quite out of character for Skip to completely flip the script and crown the Lakers as the 2020 Champions following this Clippers loss. Bayless has basically lost all faith in the Los Angeles Clippers, claiming the Denver Nuggets possess all the momentum now.

CONGRATS, LEBRON: Looks like you just won your 4th championship. The Nuggets have now seized control of this series. Playing harder, making EVERY SHOT. So now, Bron, you get to beat the Nuggets and the Heat-Celts winner. CAKEWALK. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 13, 2020

Skip Bayless is known to make many outrageous claims, but to say that the series is over when there are still 48 minutes is left in the WCSF is outlandish.

Do the Denver Nuggets have the Clippers’s number?

The Nuggets have proved that they belong on the upper echelon of NBA teams and deserve to be talked about as one of the best teams in the NBA.

However, many people forget that The Los Angeles Clippers have a 2x Finals MVP who happens to be one of the most clutch players in the NBA. With the game on the line, Kawhi is your go-to guy.

This is the second time the Nuggets, in these Playoffs alone, have surged back from down 3-1 to force a Game 7. If the Nuggets pull off the upset win in Game 7, they will be the first time in NBA history to have 2, 3-1 comebacks in the same Playoffs.