Chris Woakes: The English all-rounder picked three wickets in as many overs to bring back England into the contest.

During the second ODI of the ongoing Australia’s tour of England in Manchester, England all-rounder Chris Woakes put on display a potentially match-winning spell reading 5-0-17-3.

Having bowled five wicket-less overs with the new ball, Woakes was introduced into the attack for the second time by England captain Eoin Morgan in the 27th over.

Having bowled two more wicket-less overs, Woakes eventually struck for the first time tonight as he founded Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne (48) wanting in front of the stumps to break a 107-run stand between him and Australia captain Aaron Finch.

With Australia needing less than 100 runs to win at a pretty achievable run rate and seven wickets in hand, one felt the visitors would cruise in the chase.

However, it wasn’t to be as Woakes picked two more wickets in as many overs to send the Australians on the back foot. On the third delivery of the 33rd over, Woakes’ reaped the fruits of discipline as Finch playing inside the line of the delivery cost him his wicket.

In what was his 27th ODI half-century, Finch departed after scoring 73 (105) with the help of eight fours and a six. In his following over, Woakes dismissed Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (1) in a similar manner as Australia lost their sixth wicket.

Morgan’s attacking instincts saw Woakes competing his quota and registering figures of 10-1-32-3. Having scored a vital 26 (39) with the help of four fours, Woakes had contributed in the first innings as well.

Chris Woakes sends back Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell

How Twitterati reacted:

What a spell from Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer. 147-6. Australia have lost four wickets for three runs. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) September 13, 2020

You can’t beat an Aussie collapse …. !! Game on …. #OnOn #ENGvAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 13, 2020

Chris Woakes, the silent assassin! You might be surprised to know he was England’s best bowler in both Semi Final and Final in World Cup 2019. #EngvAus — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 13, 2020

W 1 • • • • W • • • W • • 1 • • • 1lb • • W 21 balls which have turned this game on its head 🤯 #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/vQAYALyLWD — ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2020

England-Australia has just gone red hot. Again. Cricket has been brilliant this summer. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) September 13, 2020

After Morgan won the toss and chose to bat, the hosts managed to score 231/9 in their allotted quota of 50 overs. It was a 76-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Tom Curran (37) and Adil Rashid (35*) which aided England to score a respectable total.

With bowling figures of 10-0-36-3, Australia spinner Adam Zampa was the pick of their bowlers today. Other than Zampa, Mitchell Starc (10-1-38-2) excelled with the ball in hand.