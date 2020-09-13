Can you play Among Us on Mac: Among Us is a social deception game developed by the Indie-Studio InnerSloth.

It is considered as the chaotic alternative to Fall Guys.

This summer the game reached 1.5 millions concurrent players across the different versions of the game as said by InnerSloth. Gamer’s with Mac who are interested to play Among Us need not worry.

There is a simple way to get Among Us on Mac. Since the game is currently only available on Windows through the Steam Application

The mobile version is available on both the Android and IOS platforms .

How to run Among Us on Mac?

There are two ways to play on Mac:

1.Android Emulator(free)

Simple way is to download a Android emulator on you Mac such as Bluestacks or NOX player.

Then download Among Us from the play store.

2.Virtual Machine(paid)

If you want the real experience like the PC version, we need to download and install VirtualBox which will mimic a Windows.

This will allow windows applications to be available on your Mac and you can install Steam and buy the game and play like any one else.

Though the Virtual Machine will make the performance go down but no issues as Among Us is not a resource intensive game.