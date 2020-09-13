Cam Newton started his New England Patriots career with 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But it wasn’t all smiles for the former MVP when the final whistle sounded.

As the Patriots and Dolphins players congregated for postgame handshakes, Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts could be seen getting into Newton’s face and exchanging words with the Patriots quarterback.

Patriots players had to jump in to restrain Newton and usher him back to the locker room in an effort to de-escalate the situation. It was unclear why Roberts — who had four tackles in the loss — felt the need to confront Newton.

Newton was already upset when Kyle Van Noy gave him a little shove at the end of the game.

Ultimately, those tensions were cooled down and didn’t go beyond the shouting.

Newton rushed for two touchdowns in the win.