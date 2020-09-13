Cam Newton certainly brings a certain edge to this New England team. Teammates supposedly had to drag Newton away from the Dolphins following the Pats win.

Cam Newton celebrates his first win since 2018 by trying to fight the entire Dolphins organization pic.twitter.com/EhCHhqXpFC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2020

Teammates have to drag Cam away after getting into it with the Dolphins after the Pats win — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) September 13, 2020

Newton also supposedly had his necklace yanked off of him in the scuffle.

Cam Newton’s Anger

Newton is no stranger to trash-talking. You remember when he trash-talked Clay Matthews before scoring a touchdown on him? Here’s a quick refresher.

Clay Matthews: It’s that wheel route, it’s that wheel route Cam Newton: You been watching film, huh? Matthews: Yeah Cam: That’s cool. Watch this Cam: Slant to McCaffrey TD This is incredible pic.twitter.com/T1nr7vaJ71 — WTP Sports + (@WTPsports) December 18, 2017

Newton was more or less the same this Sunday. Throughout the game, you could see him jawing with Dolphins players, bringing a new type of energy to this Patriots team.

Newton’s Stellar Debut

Newton didn’t just trash-talk on Sunday, however. His performance against the Dolphins was enjoyable to watch as he comes back from a foot injury.

He opened up the Patriots scoring with a four-yard touchdown run. He found the end-zone again in the second half, overall rushing for 75 yards on 15 carries, a Patriots QB rushing record.

Additionally, he wasn’t bad in the passing game either. He hit a decent 15/19 for 155 yards and kept the Patriots offense steady the whole game.

The Patriots ran for 217 yards as a team, overall with Cam Newton leading the way. The offense is vastly different than it was with Brady at the helm, but the Patriots are well equipped to run the scheme we just saw this Sunday. If Newton can turn in more performances like this, you never know, maybe Belichick has another Super Bowl up his sleeve.

