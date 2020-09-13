Who’s Playing

Tennessee @ Denver

Last Season Records: Denver 7-9; Tennessee 9-7

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans and the Denver Broncos will face off at 10:20 p.m. ET Sept. 14 at Empower Field at Mile High to kick off their 2020 seasons. After a 9-7 record in the regular season, the Titans made it as far as the Conference Championship last year but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 35-24. On the other hand, Denver missed the playoffs altogether last season and is looking forward to a clean start.

Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tennessee was second best in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2019 season with 21. Less enviably, the Broncos ranked worst with respect to passing touchdowns last season, where the squad accrued only 16. The good news for Denver, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We’ll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:20 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:20 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Denver and Tennessee both have one win in their last two games.