Bears vs Lions NFL Match: The Chicago Bears overcame a 23-6 deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Lions in a thrilling week one game. The Bears have to feel relieved after this one.

Chicago’s Offensive AND Defensive Struggles Early

The first few Bears drives appeared to be promising. Trubisky looked much more comfortable in the pocket and the offensive-line was paving the way for big runs by Montgomery, Cohen, and Patterson. Moreover, the defense was playing well too, holding the Lions to just a field goal.

Everything quickly changed as the Bears went back to looking like the 2019 version of themselves. The offense sputtered as Trubisky routinely overthrew receivers and the Bears stayed out of the end-zone for the first three quarters.

The defense unraveled as well. At one point, Matthew Stafford ripped off 8 straight completions, leading the Lions to 17 straight points. Further, recent signing, Adrian Peterson turned in a vintage performance as well. He gashed the Bears defense, hitting big runs that set up the Lions in prime scoring positions.

T.J. Hockenson played a huge role as well.

All this coupled with multiple penalties and other miscues, led to a 23-6 lead for Detroit. It looked like Chicago would suffer an embarrassing loss in week one, perhaps foreshadowing another disappointing season.

Bears’ Monster Fourth Quarter

You know how we all associate the Bears with a terrible offense? Well, it may be time (if it hasn’t already happened) to similarly associate the Lions with blowing fourth quarter leads.

The Bears scored their first touchdown of the game on a pass to Jimmy Graham. The scoring would stop until 2:58 left in the game when Trubisky threw another touchdown, this time to Javon Wims.

The touchdown made the score 23-20 with time quickly running out. However, the Bears defense stepped up as Kyle Fuller came up with a game-changing interception.

Trubisky then hit the play of the game on a 27 yard touchdown pass to Anthony Miller, that ended up winning the game.

The Lions had one more chance to win the game, but rookie D’Andre Swift dropped a wide open touchdown pass. That has to hurt for Lions fans.

Players of the game

For the Bears, Trubisky had an unbelievable fourth quarter leading to a big game one. He finished 20/36 with 242 passing yards as well as three touchdowns. David Montgomery, 13 rushes for 64 yards, and Anthony Miller, 4 catches for 76 yards and a touchdown, had big games as well.

For the Lions, Stafford was sensation until the end. He went 24/42 with 297 yards, adding a touchdown and an interception. Additionally, Adrian Peterson had a huge game with 14 rushes for 93 yards.

Post-game Quotes

Matt Patricia: “Obviously a very disappointing game for everyone … We gotta coach better. We gotta finish the game better.”

Matthew Stafford: “It was disappointing … I can’t turn the ball over the in the fourth quarter, there’s no question about that”

What’s next for the Bears and Lions?

The Bears will play their home opener against the Giants next week while the Lions will travel to Lambeau Field for another NFC North match-up against the Packers.

