Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols hit his 660th career home run on Sunday afternoon, tying Willie Mays for the fifth-most all-time. Pujols’ home run came in the eighth inning against Colorado Rockies pitcher Carlos Estevez. It was a two-run shot that propelled the Angels to a 4-3 lead.

Here’s a look at the dinger:

Pujols entered Sunday hitting .235/.279/.383 (79 OPS+) with three home runs in his first 122 plate appearances. He hadn’t homered since August 4, when he went deep off Seattle Mariners right-hander Justin Dunn.

The only players in Major League history with more home runs than Pujols are now Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696).

