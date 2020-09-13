USATSI



Chicago Cubs right-hander Alec Mills threw the second no-hitter of the season on Sunday afternoon, blanking the Milwaukee Brewers as part of a 12-0 victory.

Mills, who will turn 29 years old in November, was making his ninth start of the season. In his previous eight, he had accumulated a 4.74 ERA and had averaged eight hits per nine innings and 2.29 strikeouts per walk. The Cubs originally acquired Mills from the Kansas City Royals in a small trade in February 2017. He entered this season with 16 career big-league appearances.

Mills required 114 pitches on the afternoon and walked three batters. He managed just five strikeouts and generated only five swinging strikes. His fastest pitch was clocked at 91 mph, while his slowest check in at 66 mph. He threw more than 60 percent four-seamers and sinkers. The final out saw Jace Peterson ground out to the shortstop on a 3-1 pitch.

Mills’ no-no is the 16th in Cubs history, and the first second Jake Arrieta’s in April 2016. That happened to be Arrieta’s second with Chicago. Prior to Mills’ gem, the last non-Arrieta Cubs pitcher to throw a no-hitter was Carlos Zambrano, who did it against the Houston Astros in 2008. Coincidentally, that game was also played at Miller Park because of Hurricane Ike.

The Cubs’ offense provided Mills with ample run support. Chicago’s lineup plated five runs in the fourth inning, then added another four in the fifth. Despite the offensive outburst, the Cubs didn’t do much in terms of slugging. David Bote provided the game’s only home run, while no Cubs player drove in more than three runs or delivered multiple extra-base hits.

Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito threw the season’s first no-hitter a few weeks ago versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.