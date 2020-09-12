Michael Porter Jr. put up an insane performance in the 4th quarter of the Game 5 win vs Clippers and he responded to Damian Lillard’s criticism.

Michael Porter Jr. was brought into the rotation upon arriving in the Bubble, solely because Will Barton and Gary Harris were out with injury.

Porter Jr. capitalized on this opportunity and showed the world that he is an elite offensive threat and earned his increased minutes from Head Coach, Mike Malone.

After a Game 4 outing against the Clippers where he scored 15 points in the first half, but 0 in the second, Michael Porter Jr. called out the Denver coaches in a very controversial statement.

Smdh … https://t.co/uNwDxmJgQ2 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 10, 2020

Michael Porter Jr. shows out in the final 80 seconds of tonight’s Game 5.

With 0 points scored in the first 46 minutes of Game 5 and 1 turnover, Porter Jr. flipped the switch and drained a massive shot from beyond the arc to put the Denver Nuggets up by 5 in the final minute of the game.

MICHAEL PORTER JR. IS CLUTCH 😳 pic.twitter.com/bGsoIEOFeH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2020

The rookie wasn’t finished however, as he made his presence felt on the defensive end of the floor as well with a huge block on Ivica Zubac. He followed up the block by pulling down a crucial defensive rebound as well.

Game-saving *block* from Michael Porter Jr, then a strong rim contest and rebound to finish the possession. TUFF. pic.twitter.com/EFORs4waVq — Karens In Paris (@NekiasNBA) September 12, 2020

Porter Jr. sealed the victory for the Nuggets by going 4/4 from the charity stripe with a minute left in the game. He ended the game with a team high (tied), +13 plus/minus.

Porter Jr. stays confident during his postgame interview and responds to Damian Lillard

When asked about his dagger 3, the All NBA Bubble team member nonchalantly responded with, “Something made me shoot it, so I shot it.”

Jamal Murray praised Porter Jr. for his shot, saying, “He was locked in and it showed when it mattered.”

When asked to about how he felt when Damian Lillard and other veterans around the league received his Game 4 postgame comments, Porter Jr. put his ego aside and said he respects Dame for talking to a young guy like him.