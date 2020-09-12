WHU Vs NEW Dream11 Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Two clubs embroiled in a quagmire look to restore semblance on the pitch.

Things finally looked to be on the uptick for Newcastle United. As talks of a takeover were coming closer to fruition, it looked as if a long, arduous and gruelling era under Mike Ashley’s ownership would finally be brought to a culmination.

However, it wasn’t to be so with the interested party backing down at the last moment. The fallout lead to a set of ugly events unravelling in the league with Ashley hitting out at the Premier League, citing their involvement in the buying process resulting in a collapse of the takeover bid.

And the Premier League was quick to rebut Ashley’s which they cited as distorted and untruthful, ones peddled out in a bid to divert attention from the club’s supporters. In the midst of this squabble and turmoil unfolding at the club, there was some solace to follow though with the side managing to snag the electric attacking duo of Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser from relegated Bournemouth.

Probable Winner

Where Newcastle find themselves shrouded in a fracas, West Ham aren’t faring off any better. The supporters’ trust have declared their plans of protesting against the ownership prior to today’s season opening match for the side in lieu of an abject transfer activity by the side.

Those issues paired with the side just about staving relegation by 5 points the last time around hardly make this the ideal atmosphere for West Ham to take to the middle today. However, the club will be looking to put that upheaval behind them as they look to for once get things underway in solid fashion.

This will be a closely contested affair, one we envision curbing in a draw with neither side managing to do enough to accrue the three points.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Newcastle United’s Martin is set to skip today’s encounter a skip due to his ongoing injury concern.

West Ham United

Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Noble, Fornals, Antonio

Newcastle United

Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Almiron, Shelvey, Hayden, Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: West Ham United Vs Newcastle United

Date And Time: 12th September, Saturday- 7:30pm IST

Venue: London Stadium, London

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Top Goal Scorer

West Ham United

Antonio: 10 Goals, 3 Assists

Newcastle United

Shelvey: 6 Goals, 2 Assists

WHU Vs NEW Dream11 Predictions

Goal-Keeper

In a defence riddled with errors, Lukasz Fabianski managed to provide some kind of comfort. Returning from injury after the turn of COVID, he pulled off a solid amount of saves to help act the custodian of an otherwise horrid backline.

Defenders

Both the sides have their defensive issues and given this being the league opener for either side, we don’t envisage a cleansheet for either team. Attack will be the name of the game for both of them as either look to thrust everything they have into the attacking side of the game.

It sees us limit ourselves to the three picks for the upcoming outing with us beginning with our lone pick from West Ham. Fullback Aaron Cresswell is asked to take the side’s freekicks, a role which accords him a chance to register a goal.

Newcastle United meanwhile see new signing, Jamal Lewis become the first name to be snared by us from the club. He’s joined up by Javier Manquillo, two players who are inducted in our side owing to their attacking penchant.

Midfielders

In a team which just couldn’t craft the goals, Shelvey emerged as the top scorer for Newcastle United last season with six goals and two assists to make him the first pick from the side.

Given West Ham’s horrid defence, we are going to be partnering him up with Allan Saint-Maxim for the day. While the Newcastle United man is yet to settle into his groove, he should late last season what he’s capable of when in full flow with a string of goals and assists.

Miguel Almiron wraps up our trio from the side while West Ham see us opt for a duo. Its one made up of Mark Noble given his duty on penalties for the club and CDM Declan Rice who had a steady outing with England in the UEFA Nations League.

Strikers

Amidst all the bickering going on between the club and its supporters, the arrival of Callum Wilson emerged as a silver lining. The previous Bournemouth striker has scored on 7 occasions against West Ham to see us make him an instant pick for us today.

West Ham meanwhile see us bring in Michael Antonio after his 10 goals and 3 assists last season helped his side survive relegation.

Captain And Vice-Captain

With 7 goals against West Ham, Wilson captains our side while Antonio is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Fabianski, Cresswell, Lewis, Javier, Allan, Rice, Shelvey, Noble, Almiron, Wilson, Antonio

SportsRush Small-League Dream XI Team for the Game

