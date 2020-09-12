Description: WBA Vs LEI Dream11 Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: West Brom return to the Premier League after a hiatus of two seasons.

They last found themselves in the Premier League in the 2017-18 campaign of the league, one which couldn’t have unfolded in more abject fashion for West Brom. Losing half of their matches in that season, the club found itself relegated from the league after ending in bottom spot.

And they were made to sweat it out for two seasons in the Championship before finally making a return into the showpiece Premier League. Losing just seven encounters in the 2019-20 edition of the Championship, West Brom ended in second place to win direct qualification into the new instalment of the Premier League.

Despite their solid form though, West Brom were entirely fortuitous to earn promotion. Earning just three points from their last four fixtures, Brentford’s wobble was responsible for West Brom clutching onto second place by the barest of spots.

WBA Vs LEI Dream11 Probable Winner

Where West Brom were able to survive their tottering form in the tail end of their season, Leicester City failed to do so. A calamitous downward spiral since the turn of COVID saw them being shunted out of the top 4, spots the club had occupied since gameweek 6.

While their fifth placed finish was still a remarkable achievement, the fact that they missed out on Champions League football right at the end is bound to have hurt Leicester City. They’ll be looking to make amends for that today with this set to be a win for the visiting side.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Ricardo will miss out on the season’s start for the visiting team owing to his injury.

West Brom

Johnstone, O’Shea, Ajayi, Bartley, Gibbs, Livermore, Sawyers, Phillips, Pereira, Diangana, Austin

Leicester City

Schmeichel, Justin, Ndidi, Soyuncu, Castagne, Gray, Tielemans, Mendy, Praet, Barnes, Vardy

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: West Brom Vs Leicester City

Date And Time: 13th September, Sunday- 6:30pm IST

Venue: The Hawthorns, West Bromwich

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

West Brom

Austin: 10 Goals, 2 Assists

Leicester City

Vardy: 23 Goals, 5 Assists

Goal-Keeper

Our Dream 11 side begins with the pick of Sam Johnstone from West Brom. He’s a well endowed shot stopper, a player who has instilled in him an expansive skill set which allows him to parry away shots with ease.

Defenders

Although this will be a relatively new look backline from the visiting side, we still envisage Leicester City to pull off a cleansheet today. The side’s defence played a crucial part in the side’s 5th placed finish last season, providing both defensive resilience and the attacking shot in the arm.

We begin with the pick of newly acquired leftback, Timothy Castagne from the side. With Ben Chilwell leaving for Chelsea, Leicester City used that money to rope in Castagne from Italy owing to his well versed brand of defending.

After a solid campaign the last time around, Caglar Soyuncu joins up along with James Justin who was in stellar touch towards the culminating stages of the 2019-20 edition.

Midfielders

Right before Coronavirus disrupted proceedings in the Premier League last season, Harvey Barnes was propelling himself to a pathbreaking campaign. Although he dipped in form once the league restarted, he managed to pull off a couple of goals and assists to show what he’s capable of.

Youri Tielemans massively went off the boil for Leicester City last season after pulling off a neat amount of goals in the opening stages. However, he has it in him to pop up with a goal given his eye for the scorchers to see him come in as well from the side.

Demarai Gray will conclude the trivalent of picks from the club while the talismanic Matheus Pereira will be our pick from the home side. With a behemoth 20 assists last season, his demeanour when laying up the ball for his counterparts saw him emerge as the architect of the side’s attack.

New signing from West Ham, the highly spoken about Grady Diangana will complete the one-two of picks from the side.

Strikers

Leicester City’s top scorer last season and the Golden Boot winner with 23 goals and five assists, Vardy was always going to be an instant pick for us from the visiting team. West Brom will striker Hal Robson-Kanu be our pick given the 10 goals he popped up with for the club last season.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Helping his club score 28 goals last term, Vardy captains our side while Barnes is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Johnstone, Caglar, Justin, Castagne, Gray, Diangana, Barnes, Youri, Pereira, Hal, Vardy

SportsRush Small-League Dream 11 Team for the Game

