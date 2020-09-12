Who’s Playing

Dallas @ Los Angeles

Last Season Records: Los Angeles 9-7; Dallas 8-8

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams will face off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sept. 13 at SoFi Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Dallas struggled last year, ending up 8-8. Los Angeles was on the positive side of .500 (9-7) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys were the best in yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 431.5 on average. The Rams displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked fourth in the league in rushing touchdowns, closing the season with 20 overall.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We’ll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a 3-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won two out of their last three games against Dallas.