Watch Dogs Legion PC Requirement: There has been a lot of hype being created around the soon to be released game. Here are the minimum PC requirements as well as the recommended PC requirements you would need to make the game run smoothly on your system.

Minimum PC requirements to get a passable gaming experience

These are the minimum amount of PC specs you would need to run the game on your system:

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD FX-8350

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

VIDEO CARD: 2 GBNVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 / AMD Radeon HD 8870 or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Recommended PC requirements to get the best possible experience

These specs would ensure the best possible gaming experience out of Watch Dogs Legion:

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700 / Ryzen 7 1700

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

VIDEO CARD: 8 GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon R9 390 or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: Yes

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

The Watch Dogs Legion file size is going to be a whopping 100 GB so be sure to leave enough space in your hard drives before installing it. Since Legion is running on the same engine as Watch Dogs 2, the minimum system requirements are about the same. The game has been modified to run on NVIDIA GPUs better because of DLSS and NVIDIA ray tracing making the experience more enhanced.