Gareth Delany hits monstrous six: The home team’s all-rounder was declared the ‘Man of the Match’ for his terrific performance.

During a North Group match for the ongoing season of the T20 Blast between Leicestershire and Yorkshire in Leicester, Leicestershire registered a 3-wicket victory on the back of Gareth Delany’s all-round efforts in a high-scoring match.

Chasing a 189-run target, Delany stitched an 88-run partnership alongside captain Colin Ackermann (58) to lay the foundation of their second victory in the sixth and last match this season.

In what was his eighth T20 half-century, Delany ended up scoring 64 (41) with the help of four fours and as many sixes before getting out in the 15th over.

Delany, who hit a couple of sixes off Yorkshire all-rounder Jordan Thompson, put on display a monstrous hit in one of those. Clearing his front leg to a full-length harmless delivery, Delany hit Thompson over his head for a gargantuan six which sounded even better when the ball hit the roof.

Coming in to bat in the 18th over, Ben Mike scoring 22* (9) with the help of one four and two sixes scored a six off the last ball of the match against Lyth to win the match.

After Ackermann won the toss and invited the visitors in to bat, Yorkshire scored a formidable 188/6 in their allotted quota of 20 overs. While tried and tested opening batsman Adam Lyth top-scored for his team with 71 (46) inclusive of six fours and three sixes, it was Thompson’s 19-ball 44 at the death which helped Yorkshire big time.

With bowling figures of 3-0-26-2, Delany was the pick of the bowlers for Leicestershire. Other than Delany, Will Davis and Tom Taylor also picked two and one wicket each.

