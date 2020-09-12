UFC Vegas 10, is the 10th Vegas fight night of 2020. The action has commenced at APEX Center again, so stay tuned for Live Updates.

UFC Vegas 10 is the second and the penultimate Vegas event of the month, as from September 26, the action will again shift to Fight Island, where a total of 5 fight nights are scheduled. But that’s in the future, however in this week’s segment, the fight card carries a barrage of fights. The headliner fight is the much anticipated Angela Hill Vs. Michelle Waterson, and the Co-main event is between Ottman Azaitar and Khama Worthy. Moreover, the card also features a 165-pound bout between Jalin Turner and Brok Weaver, which is only the second in history of its category.

UFC Vegas 10: Fight Card

Unlike the last three events, Covid-19 did not laid waste upon any fight, and the event was spared from making 11th hour changes.

Main Card

Women Strawweight Fight (Main Event): Angela Hill (12-8) Vs. Michelle Waterson (17-8)

Lightweight Fight (Co-main): Ottman Azaitar (12-0) Vs. Khama Worthy (16-6)

Women Flyweight Fight: Roxanne Modafferi (24-18) Vs. Andrea Lee (11-4)

Light Heavyweight Fight: Ed Herman (26-14) Vs. Mike Rodriguez (11-4)

Lightweight Fight: Bobby Green (26-10) Vs. Alan Patrick (15-2)

Featherweight Fight: Billy Quarantillo (14-2) Vs. Kyle Nelson (13-3)

Preliminary Card

Women Bantamweight Fight: Julia Avila (8-1) Vs. Sijara Eubanks (6-4)

Lightweight Fight: Roosevelt Roberts (10-2) Vs. Kevin Croom (21-12)

Heavyweight Fight: Alexandr Romanov (11-0) Vs. Roque Martinez (15-5)

Catchweight Fight: Brok Weaver (15-5) Vs. Jalin Turner (9-5)

Welterweight Fight: Bryan Barberena (14-7) Vs. Anthony Ivy (8-30)

Women Flyweight Fight: Sabina Mazo (8-1) Vs. Justine Kish (7-2)

UFC Vegas 10: Telecast and Streaming Details

US: Simulcast on ESPN, and ESPN+, and can be streamed through ESPN+

UK: BT Sport 1, and can be streamed through BT Sport 1 .

. Australia: ESPN, and can be streamed through Kayo.

India: SONY TEN 2/TEN2 HD, and can be streamed through SONY LIV app/website.

The event can be universally streamed through UFC Fight Pass.

RESULTS (Stay Tuned)