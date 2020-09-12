For three quarters on Friday night’s Nuggets-Clippers game, it looked like Michael Porter Jr. would be regretting his controversial post-game comments about his coach’s play calling for the entirety of the offseason.

Following the Nuggets’ loss in Game 4, in which Porter Jr. barely touched the ball late in the game, he publicly called for Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to share the ball more – and was promptly criticized by fellow NBA players, analysts and fans.

For much of Game 5, Porter was invisible on the offensive end. He took just two shots in the first three quarters, and missed both. Predictably, NBA Twitter was letting MPJ have it.

The Nuggets made a furious run in the fourth quarter led by Jokic and Murray, though, and Porter Jr. ended up playing a crucial role in a come-from-behind win. With the Nuggets leading 102-100 with just over a minute remaining, Porter Jr. hit a clutch three over Lou Williams to extend the lead.

Then, on the defensive end, MPJ blocked Ivica Zubac and later pulled down a key defensive rebound in the same sequence.

With the Clippers forced to foul to extend the game, Porter Jr. went 4-for-4 from the line to help secure the win. Fans were blown away by MPJ’s late game burst.