The Houston Rockets are in a must-win situation tonight when they meet the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the best of seven series. The Rockets will look to extend the series to game six on Monday night, they have struggled with the matchup against Anthony Davis, they will look to correct that tonight.

Can the Los Angeles Lakers close out the series tonight against the Houston Rockets? Tune in tonight and follow the NBA action!

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

When: Saturday, September 12

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Prediction: This has been a tough series to predict

NBA Playoff Schedule

Game 1: Rockets 112, Lakers 97

Game 2: Lakers 117, Rockets 109

Game 3: Lakers 112, Rockets 102

Game 4: Lakers 110, Rockets 100

Game 5*: Sat, Sept 12 Houston vs. Los Angeles, TBD (ESPN)

Game 6*: Mon, Sept 14 Los Angeles vs. Houston, TBD (TNT)

Game 7*: Wed, Sept 16 Houston vs. Los Angeles, TBD (TNT)

* if necessary

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Houston Rockets (+6) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (-6)

Over/Under: 215.5 (-110)

