The Clemson Tigers will open up their season on the road against Wake Forest on Saturday night from Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. This will be the first time since 2016 that the Tigers will be on the road for their opening game.

Clemson has some unfinished business to take care of from 2019, after falling in the National Championship game to LSU. Can Wake Forest stop Trevor Lawrence and company from scoring every time they have the ball?

Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to catch the college football action tonight.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest

When: Saturday, September 12

Saturday, Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: Clemson is a very tough football team to beat, they’ve been waiting to get back on the field since the end of the national championship game last year. Expect them to win this game outright and should cover the 34.5 point spread. Clemson (-34.5) and the under 60.5.

