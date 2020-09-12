The North Carolina Tar Heels will face the Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon from Kenan Memorial Stadium. This is the first game of the year for these ACC teams and there is a lot of hype surrounding the Tar Heels this year with the newly signed head coach, Mack Brown. The last time these two met in 2018, Syracuse came away with the victory 40-37.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina

When: Saturday, September 12

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: I love North Carolina this year but 24 points is frankly too many points to cover in the first game of the season. North Carolina will win this game but it may not be by 24 points. Syracuse +24.

