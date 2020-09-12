USATSI



Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson was arrested Friday night for a DUI. He has a court appearance scheduled for Oct. 7, which is between Weeks 3 and 4 against the Steelers and Bills respectively. Tennessee issued a statement to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport:

“We are aware of the situation. This is not conduct that is indicative of the character of our football team and we are working through details on how to proceed.”

Wilson was viewed as a second or third-round pick for most of the pre-draft process. Buzz began to heighten that he could climb into the first round as draft night drew near. The Titans used the No. 29 overall selection on the Georgia product, who was brought in to replace Jack Conklin on the right side of the team’s offensive line. When the unofficial depth chart was released earlier this week, Wilson was not listed behind veterans Dennis Kelly and Ty Sambrailo.

Unfortunately for Wilson, it is not his first issue in training camp. On August 15, he was spotted at a nearby Tennessee State party. By being there, he was in violation of Tennessee’s no-visitor policy and the NFL’s guidelines against gatherings of more than 15 people, according to the New York Post. The lineman attempted to jump from a second-story balcony when police arrived on scene. His attempt was unsuccessful.

The rookie has also been placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list twice. The Titans open their season on ESPN’s Monday Night Football against the Broncos.