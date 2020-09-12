Bellator President Scott Coker has negated the recent claims of Dana White. Coker believes Bellator has a better 205-division.

Dana White and Scott Coker are stubborn with their claims, and both want to present their respective MMA promotion (UFC and Bellator) in the superior light. However, this time the bone of contention is the Light Heavyweight division, in which Coker believes Bellator is far ahead in the competition. Dana White, on the other hand quashed these assertions and in-turn tried to showcase UFC’s ascendancy over Bellator with the statement, “Everybody they have in their light heavyweight division we let go of.”

Now, after almost 3 weeks, the debate is revived, as Scott Coker while speaking to MMA junkie gave a fitting reply to Dana White.

Scott Coker Does Not Concur With Dana White’s Claims

Scott Coker dismissed UFC president’s statement and in reply stated, White is lying, “We do have the best 205-pound division on the planet, bar none. When you think about the fighters that we have, tonight, Phil and Machida, then you have (Vadim) Nemkov. I think Gegard (Mousasi) will eventually move up to 205 because he told me he wants to move up to 205. That group has become a really healthy, robust division for us.

“Ryan Bader and Phil Davis, or anyone that’s come over from the UFC, they’ve come over in free agency. It’s not that they come over here just because they got kicked out. That’s a lie. The truth is they were free agents and they wanted to shop their (worth) and we offered them a better deal so they came over here. These guys are prizefighters. This is not something they do just for fun. These are athletes of the highest level and they are prizefighters. If can come here and you’re going to get a better deal, why wouldn’t you come to Bellator? If you have a better deal there, then stay there and do your thing. As far as being kicked out of certain organizations, that’s a lie.”

UFC and Bellator are seemingly not on the same level yet, since one brand is still flourishing. However, when it comes to Light Heavyweight circuit, UFC apparently has reached at the maturity stage, with the biggest name in the form of Jon Jones shifting to Heavyweight division.

Speculations about Cross Promotional Match-ups

The bosses though are in constant loggerheads, yet there is no denying that their priority is business, and profit is the ultimate objective. According to pundits, cross promotional fights will present a win-win narrative for all parties. Therefore, both Dana White and Scott Coker can unite and cross promotional match-ups can take place in the near future.

