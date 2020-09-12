Description: RSLC Vs CR Dream11 Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Real Salt Lake City climb out of the pickle they found themselves in with an emphatic win over Los Angeles.

Pummelling in the points tally of the Western Conference of MLS 2020-21 as they failed to win a tie in three successive fixtures, Real Salt Lake City wrenched free of their quagmire with a pinch perfect result. The 3-0 routing over Los Angeles was not only a much needed result but one which was reminiscent of the side’s early season form.

That result is set to have instilled colossal momentum in the ranks ahead of the day’s encounter against Colorado Rapids. This is a tie where the side are being touted as outright favourites as they look to hammer down on a spot in the top 7 of the conference.

Colorado are slowly starting to lose relevance in the league. The side’s 1-1 draw to Houston Dynamo the last time around was the third draw on the spin for the club, a result which leaves the side bereft of a win in its last five fixtures in the league.

RSLC Vs CR Dream11 Probable Winner

Colorado Rapids’ beleaguered form is down to a languid and dreary attack. The club just can’t seem to forage its way goals no matter what it tries, an elephant in the room which the side has failed to address all season long.

This dilemma will result in the side continuing their torrid form with Real Salt Lake City going onto register a win today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Tate’s absence for the day is ascribed to injury.

Ford will be sitting out the fixture for Colorado owing to his ongoing injury.

Real Salt Lake City

Rimando, Toia, Onuoha, Glad, Herrera, Beckerman, Luiz, Baird, Savarino, Rusnak, Kreilach

Colorado Rapids

​Irwin, Rosenberry, Abubakar, Smith, Vines, Price, Acosta, Nicholson, Rubio, Shinyashiki, Kamara

Match Details

MLS 2020-21

Match: Real Salt Lake City Vs Colorado

Date And Time: 13th September, Sunday- 7:00am IST

Venue: Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy

Top Goal Scorer

Real Salt Lake

Colorado Rapids

Bygone Encounter

Real Salt Lake City Vs Los Angeles: 3-0

Colorado Vs Houston: 1-1

Goal-Keeper

With attack offering nothing for them this season, Colorado Rapids have diverted all their attention towards defence. Its seen William Yarbrough take centrestage for the club with the goal-s custodian pulling off some subliminal saves to help his side stumble its way towards three draws in a row.

Defenders

Up against a side which has scored a measly 12 goals in the league, this could easily end up as a cleansheet for Real Salt Lake City. They managed to shut down a lethal Los Angeles attack the last time around, a cleansheet which sees us repose faith in the side’s defence for today.

We’ll be opting for a trio from the home team, one comprising of Aaron Herrera, Donny Toia and Nedum Onuoha.

Midfielders

Where they have failed to score, Colorado haven’t fared off any better in defence as well. The side has gone onto be hit for a staggering 16 goals till now with the team’s defence vanishing up in smoke.

It’s a backline the home side’s top scorer, Damir Kreilach is going to love taking on to make him the first pick from the side. Giving him company will be the dynamic and diminutive duo of Everton Luiz and Albert Rusnak, two players who have combined together for some scintillating attacking plays.

Colorado will see us opt for Jack Price, someone whose ability to work his pay past tight spaces has seen him pull off the most assists for the club at two.

Strikers

With two goals to his name, Corey Baird will be the lone pick from the home side for the encounter. The opposition will meanwhile see the duo of top scorer with the two goals, Kei Kamara and one goal and one assist man, Younes Namli represent us for the fixture.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His four goals and one assist see Damir be our side’s captain while Baird is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Yarbrough, Toia, Onuoha, Herrera, Kreilach, Rusnak, Luiz, Price, Baird, Kamara, Namli

SportsRush Small-League Dream 11 Team for the Game

