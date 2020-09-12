USATSI



The Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver Cooper Kupp are finalizing a three-year contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the deal is worth up to $48 million and is expected to be signed later today.

On Monday, Rams general manager Les Snead told assembled media that it was his desire to extend Kupp after the team signed cornerback Jalen Ramsey to an historic deal that will pay $100 million over five years. Coach Sean McVay sounded optimistic that the team would extend Kupp as well.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s the hope. We’ll see where that goes. I haven’t had a chance to kind of get filled in on what’s the latest there, been getting ready for these guys, but that is the hope,” McVay told assembled media earlier this week.

Kupp, 27, entered the league as a third-round selection out of Eastern Washington in 2017. Outside of missing half the 2018 season with a torn ACL, he has been a consistent producer. In 2019, he recorded his best year to date with 94 receptions for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns. His emergence allowed the team to feel comfortable parting ways with Brandin Cooks this offseason.

Based on average annual salary, Kupp’s $16 million would rank No. 12 across the NFL at the wide receiver position. The NFL Players Association public salary cap report declares roughly $7.8 million in salary cap space for the Rams at this time. An agreement would not alter his salary for the upcoming season, which is $2.133 million.

Kupp was most effective in the short to intermediate game last season. Roughly 20 percent of his routes were post, corner or go routes, and his efficiency in short-to-intermediate routes was higher than league average. Robert Woods and Cooks were used more often on those longer developing routes. Kupp has also been a reliable target on third down opportunities; of his 94 receptions, 53 were hauled in on third down.