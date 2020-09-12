The San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals get their seasons underway at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in NFC West action. The 49ers tied for the best record in the conference at 13-3 and won the NFC Championship. The Cardinals finished last in the NFC West at 5-10-1.

San Francisco is favored by seven points in the latest Niners vs. Cardinals odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points expected is set at 48.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five years ago. It also enters the 2020 NFL season on an incredible 96-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Here are several NFL betting lines for 49ers vs. Cardinals:

49ers vs. Cardinals spread: 49ers -7

49ers vs. Cardinals over-under: 48 points

49ers vs. Cardinals money line: San Francisco -300, Arizona +250

Why the Cardinals can cover

Kyler Murray had five TDs and no INTs in two games vs. the 49ers last season, Kenyan Drake had 242 scrimmage yards in his two games against San Francisco last year. Superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins was acquired in an offseason trade. Since 2013, he is second in the NFL in receiving TDs (54), third in receptions (632) and receiving yards (8,602).

Larry Fitzgerald has caught TD passes in two of his last three games vs. the 49ers. Chandler Jones ranked second in the NFL with 19 sacks in 2019, his fifth straight season with 11-plus sacks. Budda Baker ranked fourth with 147 tackles last year.

Why the 49ers can cover

The Niners won both of their matchups with the Cardinals last season with scores of 28-25 and 36-26. Jimmy Garoppolo had 741 pass yards and eight TDs vs. two INTs for a 125.1 rating in two starts vs. Arizona last year. Raheem Mostert had 952 scrimmage yards and 10 total TDs last season.

George Kittle has 216 receptions and 2,945 receiving yards since 2017, both numbers being the most by a tight end in his first three NFL seasons. Nick Bosa ranked third among rookies with nine sacks. Arik Armstead set career highs in sacks (10) & TFL (11) in 2019.

How to make Cardinals vs. 49ers picks

The model has simulated Niners vs. Cardinals 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total.

So who wins 49ers vs. Cardinals? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cardinals vs. 49ers spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters the 2020 NFL season on an incredible 96-65 roll.