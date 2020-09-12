On Sunday, all NFL eyes will be on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome when Tom Brady suits up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady spent 20 seasons and won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before departing as a free agent during the offseason. He is now surrounded by a formidable offensive cast, including former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, as Tampa Bay tries to host a Super Bowl. Drew Brees and the Saints are 3.5-point home favorites against the Bucs in the latest Week 1 NFL odds from William Hill.

Meanwhile, Eagles running back Miles Sanders is reportedly out with a hamstring injury, leaving Boston Scott to shoulder the load at running back. The Eagles are 5.5-point road favorites at Washington, according to the latest NFL spreads. All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine’s advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

Top NFL predictions for Week 1

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Bears (+2.5) cover with room to spare on the road against the Lions. This line opened at Detroit -1.5, but has moved up 1.5 points since, creating even more value on Chicago.

The Bears struggled offensively, but ranked fourth in the league in scoring defense in 2019 (18.6) in 2019. Chicago is also 5-2-1 against the spread in its last eight meetings against Detroit and on a 9-4 run against the spread versus NFC North foes. SportsLine’s model says Chicago covers in over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (42) also brings plenty of value because that hits well over 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 1 NFL picks from the model: The Panthers (+3) stay within the spread as home underdogs against the Raiders. This is the Raiders’ first season in their new desert home, while the Panthers begin a new era without quarterback Cam Newton.

Carolina let go of Newton after nine seasons and acquired former Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater to run an offense that goes through Christian McCaffrey. The dynamic running back was third in the NFL in rushing yards (1,387 yards) and rushing touchdowns (15) in addition to catching a career-best 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four more TDs.

Las Vegas could have as many as seven new starters on the defensive side of the ball compared to the end of 2019. SportsLine’s model says that Bridgewater gets the better of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in passing yards and touchdowns, leading the Panthers to a cover in over 50 percent of simulations. The over (47.5) also clears in more than 50 percent of simulations.

NFL odds, matchups for Week 1

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-7, 41.5)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-7.5, 48)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-6.5, 39.5)

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers (+3, 47.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (+2.5, 49)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (+5.5, 42)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-2.5, 42)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (+8, 45)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-2.5, 44.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals (+3, 41.5)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-7, 48)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5, 47.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (+2, 51.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants (+6, 46)

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (+3, 41)