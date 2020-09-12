Kawhi Leonard looked quite annoyed during his postgame interview, asks for “next question” as the reporter asks irrelevant question.

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers were sitting comfortably with their 3-1 lead on the Denver Nuggets. Everyone believed that the Clippers would pull off the gentleman’s sweep on the Nuggets.

Even Charles Barkley hit us with the “double guarantee”, saying the Clippers will win by a margin of 20 points.

The Denver Nuggets however, overcame all odds and survived Game 5, with late game heroics from Michael Porter Jr.

Also read: “You don’t want to have an ego”: Michael Porter Jr responds to Damian Lillard’s criticism after Game 5 Nuggets win

Kawhi Leonard did not seem happy while answering postgame questions

Kawhi Leonard has been the definition of consistent here in these Bubble Playoffs. Putting up yet another 30+ point game, Leonard and co. must’ve thought they had this game in the bag.

However, Denver surged back into the game, from down 16 to eventually winning 111-105. This is the second in this postseason that the Los Angeles Clippers have lost a game where they led by 16 points at some point in the game.

Also read: ‘Kawhi Leonard and co. give up 38 points in the 4th?’- Shannon Sharpe slams Clippers for Game 5 loss vs Nuggets

When Kawhi was asked what he can do to elevate his game to generate more wins, a clearly frustrated Kawhi Leonard responded with, “Next question.”

Rare footage of annoyed Kawhi Leonard saying “next question.” pic.twitter.com/sZv4SMNegR — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) September 12, 2020

This is a rare sighting as the 2x Finals MVP is known to maintain a stoic expression and not really show any range of emotions during any postgame interviews.

Is this another 3-1 comeback for the Denver Nuggets?

The Denver Nuggets completed a 3-1 comeback in the first round against the Utah Jazz, making them just the 12th team in NBA history to do so.

The Nuggets have a chance to let history repeat itself. It will be interesting to see what adjustments Clippers Head Coach, Doc Rivers makes to his rotations for Game 6, if any.