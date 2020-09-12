Description: NBA DFS And Fantasy Team Picks, Studs, Values, Projections, Match Centre on September 11: Rockets set to be handed out another defeat to be finally shunned out of the league.

A failure to consistently score all around the field and pull off points at crucial junctures sees the Rockets hanging onto straws in the conference semi-finals. A languid attacking show left them bereft of a win in game 4 as the side went down 110-100 infront of the Lakers.

Now 3-1 behind in the series, the Rockets looks set to have run their race in the 2019-29 season of NBA. The side do have the calibre to pull off a revival but they are up infront of a lethal Lakers machine, one which is not putting one step wrong in the semi-finals.

DraftKings NBA DFS Picks

Stud

Anthony Davis, 17,400

Despite nursing a finger injury all series long, Davis hasn’t let that affect his performances in the slightest. He came up with a staggering 29-10 double-double in game 4, yet another flawless show of exhilarating football to make him a must have pick for us today.

LeBron James, 12,400

Slotting in next to him is LeBron James. The two have once again moved in tandem to see the Lakers reign supreme and fulfil their true potential with James setting up both points from the deep along with dimes.

Eric Gordon, 7,200

At a time when the Rockets managed to score a frugal 20 points the last time around, Gordon came up with 19 of them. The Rockets player held a high conversion rate when converting his field points with his ability to pull off crossovers and handles seeing him breach a stern Lakers’ defence.

Rajon Rondo, 5,200

While Rondo’s influence on the court is telling for the Lakers, his side have been quick to further elevate his standard as a player. The point guard transpired a double-double the last time around, a tranquil showing as he transcended on the court to both shoot triples and pull off quick break points.

Jeff Green, 4,200

Green almost came up with a double-double for the Rockets the last time around. While his 9 points in the paint were impressive, the 7 rebounds really won us over as he protected his side’s rim to perfection to emerge with crucial turnovers.

Markieff Morris, 3,400

Morris has emerged as a steady source of points for the Lakers. His ability to pull off reverse scoops and spin and slams have seen him keep piling on the points in the paint to see him become the last player to be imbued in our setup.

DraftKings NBA DFS Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.