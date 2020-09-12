LIV Vs LU Dream11 Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Liverpool begin their title defence today as the club looks to emulate its electric form from last season.

They needed 30 years to left their maiden Premier League trophy but once it finally came, Liverpool made sure they cherished it to the fullest. And the side couldn’t have lifted its elusive title in more befitting manner either with the team bombarding its way to the 2019-20 trophy with an 18 point margin over second placed Manchester City.

It was a truly remarkable and unprecedented march towards the glistening trophy, one where Liverpool ruled supreme over the league from gameweek one to 38. However, despite that resplendent soiree, questions marked have arisen over the side ahead of their impending title defence as the club veers up to partake in the 2020-21 edition.

Its down to the club wavering form after winning the title. Since the turn of Coronavirus, Liverpool diminished in form, stumbling to a slew of abysmal results, form which continued in the team’s practice matches. Also, the club’s unwillingness to splash the cash to rope in fresh faces citing the COVID pandemic has seen the club’s supporters be left despondent.

Probable Winner

Despite all those unsavoury issues, the fact that this is a well ironed Liverpool team, one which decimated teams all across last season can’t be negated. They hold the moniker of outright favourites this season, a nomenclature they’ll be looking to justify when they take on Leeds United today.

For Leeds United who are back in the Premier League after 16 years, today’s encounter holds crucial importance. Back in the league after winning last season’s Championship, the club will be looking to show why they are so highly regarded when they take on the current champions.

And they’ll push an out of sorts Liverpool side hard today as well. Despite that, Liverpool is way too staunch a side, one which will win today’s outing.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Konstantinos was diagnosed with COVID which attributes his absence while Alex is injured for Liverpool.

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Leeds United

Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Koch, Dallas, Costa, Hernandez, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Rodrigo

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Liverpool Vs Leeds United

Date And Time: 12th September, Saturday- 10:00pm IST

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Liverpool

Salah: 19 Goals, 9 Assists

Leeds United

Harrison: 8 Goals, 6 Assists

Bygone Encounter

Arsenal Vs Liverpool: 1-1

LIV Vs LU Dream11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

Illan Meslier from Leeds United will be ingrained in our Dream 11 side as the goal-keeper for this clash. The goal-keeper will be overworked given Liverpool’s juggernaut but his tenacious showings in the Championship make him a strong contender for this slot.

Defenders

Liverpool’s defence has tottered and stumbled across the last couple of months but that does little to deter us from opting for Liverpool’s entire backline. This defence let in the least amount of goals last season, a backline which clamped down on sides to render them redundant and obsolete.

Beginning our docket will be the fullback pairing from the side. They never left the sanctum of our side last side and look set to be inducted in every outing as well given their incredible attacking knowhow.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson had over 20 goals and assists in between them last term to make the duo a must have pick. Virgil Van Dijck is capable of latching onto the headers and scoring to see the CB make a foray as well alongside Joe Gomez.

Midfielders

With 18 goal and 7 assists, Sadio Mane once again proved his mettle and importance to Liverpool’s contingent last season. We have CDM Fabinho slotting in next to him given his tackles and blocks in midfield for the side.

If Leeds United are to make life cumbersome for Liverpool today, they’ll require Jack Harrison to be at his enigmatic best. The enterprising player pulled off 8 goals and 6 assists for the side last term, contributions which had a direct hand in his side earning promotion.

Hedler Costa had four goals and four assists in the same season to see him become the second pick from the club.

Strikers

Liverpool’s top scorer for the third season running with the 19 goals and 9 assists, Mohamed Salah will be striving to score for a record fourth time in the league’s opening fixture today. Leeds United meanwhile see us opt for new signing Rodrigo Moreno after he popped up with an assist for Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

Captain And Vice-Captain

With 28 goal contributions in the side’s title winning campaign, Salah will captain our side while Mane is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Meslier, Andrew, Joe, Trent, Virgil, Fabinho, Mane, Costa, Jack, Salah, Moreno

SportsRush Small-League Dream XI Team for the Game

Dream 11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.