KE vs ST Dream11 Prediction: Kabul Eagles vs Speen Ghar Tigers– 13 September 2020 (Kabul)

Kabul Eagles will take on Speen Ghar Tigers in the league game of Shpageeza T20 League 2020 which will be played at the Kabul International Stadium in Kabul. The premier T20 league of Afghanistan back and some of the big stars of the Afghanistan cricket will be in action.

Eagles registered a close win in the last game and are currently at the 2nd position with three wins in four games so far in the tournament whereas Tigers are at the 2nd last position but have also won two of their four games till now in the tournament. Both teams have some really good players in their ranks and this can be a good contest to watch out.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to stay neutral with help for both batsmen and bowlers. 170 can be a par-score here.

Match Details :

Time:- 10:00 AM IST, Live on RTA Live Youtube Channel

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kabul Eagles – Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Ali Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Samiullah Shenwari, Rahim Mangal, Rahmanullah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ziaur Rehman Akbar, Nangeyalia Khaorte, Zia-ur-Rehman Sharifi, Nijat Masood.

Speen Ghar Tigers – Zubaid Akbari, Tamim Surkhorodi, Jalat Khan, Majeed Alam, Karim Sadiq, Wahedullah Shafaq, Rahmatullah Sahaq, Aftam Alam, Abdullah Adil, Qais Ahmad, Zahid Khan.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Karim Sadiq, Zubair Akbari, Samiullah Shenwari, and Qais Ahmad.

KE vs ST Dream11 Wicket-Keepers

R Gurbaz (Price 9) and M Alam (Price 8) will be our wicket-keepers. Gurbaz is a solid T20 player and even has scored a T20I century for Afghanistan. He has been in a really good form as well and has played an inning of 99 runs in the tournament whereas Alam is also a good top-order player and can be a good pick.

KE vs ST Dream11 Batsmen

N Ali Zadran (Price 9.5), N Kharote (Price 8.5), and S Atal (Price 8.5) will be our all-batsmen from the Eagles. Zadran is a solid player and his T20 record is very impressive as well, he has already scored a brilliant half-century in the tournament whereas Kharote has picked six wickets in the last three games and is in a wonderful wicket-taking form. Atal, on the other hand, is a decent middle-order batsman and is just mainly picked to complete the mandatory 3 batsmen quota.

KE vs ST Dream11 All-Rounders

S Shenwari (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Eagles. Shenwari came into this tournament on a back of a really good T20 record with 1621 runs and 53 wickets in 14 games. He has been in a really good form and has scored 102 runs in the last two innings with the bat.

K Sadiq (Price 10) and Z Akbari (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the Tigers. Sadiq is a T20 veteran and has scored 1179 runs in 78 T20 games. He has also picked 43 wickets with the ball. Karim has picked 6 wickets and has scored 53 runs this season whereas Akbari will open the innings for his side and scored a half-century in the first game and has picked three wickets in his bowling as well. This duo has not been in a great form but should be picked for this game.

KE vs ST Dream11 Bowlers

Q Ahmad (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Tigers. Ahmad is a really good T20 bowler and has played some really good knocks with the bat as well. He is an experienced T20 bowler and will be picked.

A Omarzai (Price 8) and N Masood (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Eagles and will complete our team. Omarzai has scored 96 runs in the tournament so far and is a decent bowler as well whereas Masood has picked 11 wickets in his 8 games T20 career and has picked five wickets in the last three games. This duo should be kept for the game.

Match Prediction: Kabul Eagles are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Karim Sadiq and Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Samiullah Shenwari and Qais Ahmad

SportsRush Small-League Dream 11 Team for the Game

