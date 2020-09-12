Jeff Hardy wants Willow vs ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in the WWE. ‘Willow the Wisp’ is Jeff Hardy’s alter ego akin to what ‘The Fiend’ is to Wyatt.

Jeff Hardy is currently involved in a double feud with Sami Zayn and AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship. However, the Charismatic Enigma already has his eyes on the next person he wants to face in the WWE.

Also read: Would I consider him a great actor? F— no – Dave Bautista on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Hardy has expressed his desire to bring his Willow the Wisp character in the WWE and have him go against Bray Wyatt’s Fiend.

For those that do not know, Willow the Wisp is a character that Jeff developed in the 90’s in the OMEGA promotion he founded with his brother Matt.

He resurrected the character during his time in Impact wrestling where it ended up becoming one of his characters in the broken universe.

The character has never been used in the WWE. The reason why is probably due to the fact that the WWE does not own the character.

Considering WWE’s well documented aversion to any product they didn’t create, it’s not a surprise the character has never featured on WWE TV. However, Hardy is keen to have Willow make his WWE debut eventually.

Jeff Hardy wants Willow vs Bray Wyatt in the WWE

“I think my go-to now would be Bray Wyatt — The Fiend Bray Wyatt,” Jeff Hardy told BT Sport. “Because years ago I would be Jeff Hardy and I would be this guy named Willow and Willow is my go-to wrestling persona.

“That’s another dream of mine that I would like to do before I’m done is to bring Willow into the WWE Universe and see what happens. I have a strange feeling that something crazy cool could happen between Willow and The Fiend.”

We never knew we needed a Willow vs. ‘The Fiend’ @WWEBrayWyatt feud until @JEFFHARDYBRAND said it to us 🤯🤯🤯 “My dream is to bring him into the @WWE Universe” Sign us up. Immediately 🤤 pic.twitter.com/rZUZ3TEiwd — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 11, 2020

Click here for more WWE News