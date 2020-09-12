The Boston Celtics won 92-87 in Game 7 to knock Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors out of the playoffs

Tonight was not a good night for the defending champions. They got knocked out from the title race, after a very hard-fought 7 game series against the Celtics. Neither team shot particularly well, but the Raptors were hurt by their turnovers.

Pascal Siakam was not having a good series till yet, and Game 7 was no different. He went 5-12 from the field and scored 13 points while turning over the ball 5 times in the crucial do-or-die game. The Raptors were looking within striking distance till the initial stages of the 4th Quarter, where the Celtics took a commanding 10 point lead and the Raptors could not close out that gap.

Reporter grills Pascal Siakam in the post-game interview

The Raptors fans are not taking Spicy P’s poor showing well, and one reporter outright blurted what the people were thinking.

This reporter aimed right at Pascal’s head. Sheesh pic.twitter.com/t4V6y0rjoo — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 12, 2020

Also Read: “Siakam needs to read every article about him, Kyle Lowry reveals post-game”

Pascal ‘Spicy P’ Siakam responds to criticism

“I take a lot of the blame, man“, Siakam says post-game. “I think it’s part of being in the league… It’s all part of how you respond to it… I come from a background of hard work and it’s another step for me… Obviously losing sucks, but all great players go through this… Its a learning experience”

Raptors had big hopes from the 26year old, signing him on a $130mil, 4-year contract to try and fill the shoes that Kawhi Leonard left behind. The 2018-19 6th man of the year had a good season but wasn’t quite himself in the bubble.

The Raptors plan to bounce back next season. They were quite undermanned in the series, playing with only 8 players on the roster for the past 5 games. They put in their all, but the young Celtics had a stronger will and they took the series eventually.

However, the Raptors did not go home empty-handed. They were champions in fighting for Black Lives Matter and equality fights all throughout the Bubble and their contribution there would be invaluable.