NBA legend and Inside the NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley challenged Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum to a golf contest once the NBA season is finished.

The Boston Celtics overcame a spirited challenge from the Toronto Raptors to finish their Conference Semifinals series in 7 games. They won today’s game by a narrow 92-87 margin.

Jayson Tatum starred for the Celtics with an immense 29 point, 12 rebound, 7 assist performance.

Charles Barkley’s golfing challenge to Jayson Tatum

Charles Barkley has one of the larger than life personalities on TV. The Round Mound of Rebound is one of the most earnest, honest people in the business and that impacts TNT’s ratings heavily.

Today, talking to Tatum in post-game comments, Chuck threw down the gauntlet to Tatum for a day on the golf course. Tatum readily agreed. The Celtics star made it a point to mock Chuck for his ‘golf swing’.

Charles Barkley on @NBAonTNT just challenged @jaytatum0 to a round of golf. Tatum’s response: “Let me know. I’ve seen your golf swing. I like my chances.” — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) September 12, 2020

As you can clearly see, Charles Barkley used to have a serious hitch in his golf swing. It’s so laughably pathetic that Chuck himself admitted on an appearance alongside MJ on Oprah’s show that he doesn’t get golf at all. The former MVP, however, seems to have improved his game of late.

Jayson Tatum is a newcomer to the game. When interviewed about his golfing experience at the start of the bubble campaign, Tatum said he’d only been playing for a couple of months.

But in the videos available online, we can see that Tatum has a mean swing, and he really should be fancying his chances against the Chuckster.