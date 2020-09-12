There was a stunning finish to an Alabama high school football game on Friday night, as Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa escaped Wetumpka with a win after a wild final play that may or may not have been legal.

With 2.9 seconds left in the game, Hillcrest snapped the ball and executed a minute-long scramble to the endzone that required nine laterals. The officials seemed to have missed a forward lateral pass by the initial receiver, but credit goes to Hillcrest for somehow keeping the ball moving and avoiding tackles for so long.

The absolute highlight, however, may be the one bemused spectator who, amid the absolute chaos taking place on the field, loudly asks “WHAT ARE WE DOING?!”