The New York Giants have the potential for put an explosive offense on the field in 2020, but one of their top pass catchers could miss Monday’s season opener. Golden Tate was ruled questionable on the Giants’ final injury report for Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Tate has been limited by a hamstring injury in every practice this week, including on Saturday.

Ginats head coach Joe Judge updated Tate’s status prior to practice, but didn’t provide much information if one of the game’s top slot receivers would be available come Week 1.

“He’s been working hard. He’ll be with the trainers a little bit as far as getting treatment,” Judge said. “We expect everybody to practice today. We’ll take a look at how they are coming out of practice today and make the decisions for the game.”

If Tate misses the opener, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones still won’t have his full cast of top playmakers available in the 13th start of his career. Jones has never played a game with Tate, Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, Darius Slayton, and Sterling Shepard on the field yet still threw for 3,024 yards and 24 touchdowns in his rookie season.

If Tate is unable to go, Damion Ratley is an option to man the slot. Alex Bachman is a strong candidate to get called up from the practice squad as one of the additional two players on the active roster and is another slot option. As for punt returner, safety Jabrill Peppers is listed as the No. 2 option on the depth chart behind Tate.

Tate finished with 49 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns in his first year with the Giants, finishing second on the team in both receiving yards and touchdowns despite missing the first four games of the season due to a suspension by the NFL.

If Tate is unable to play, Shepard and Barkley are expected to receive a heavy target volume in his absence.