Mike Golic loves his doughnuts. Years ago, he inhaled 36 doughnuts in 10 minutes, and his former radio partner, Trey Wingo, once described Golic as someone who lives to eat doughnuts before Golic ate half a doughnut out of the garbage.

So it should come as no surprise that when Golic returned to ESPN’s college football broadcasts — he had his last ESPN Radio show earlier this summer after more than two decades on the air — the camera captured him eating a doughnut.

Saturday for Week 2 of college football, Golic was part of the broadcast team for Louisiana’s stunning upset over No. 23 Iowa State, and many fans praised his commentary on Twitter. But they also definitely took note of his doughnut intake (including his wife, Christine), and they loved that too.